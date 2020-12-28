Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,164 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 60.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,079,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

NYSE:MG opened at $7.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.82. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mistras Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $217,130.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.