Mizuho Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $163.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.48.

Shares of QCOM opened at $148.79 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $161.07. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,650 shares of company stock worth $25,442,926 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

