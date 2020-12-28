Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.17% of Modine Manufacturing worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 275,943 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 67.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,231,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 897,376 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,422,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,392,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $622.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.81. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

