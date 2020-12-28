Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Owens & Minor worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Owens & Minor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Owens & Minor by 5.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.