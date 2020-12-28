Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,132 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Cogent Communications worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,475,000 after acquiring an additional 180,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 595,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,411,000 after buying an additional 66,517 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $28,005,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 261.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after buying an additional 325,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCOI. Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $70,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock worth $601,653. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $59.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 384.21%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

