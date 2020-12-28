Morgan Stanley Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,275 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.48% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter.

FUMB opened at $20.18 on Monday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

