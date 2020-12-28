Morgan Stanley Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 476.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Summit Materials worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUM opened at $19.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

