MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Trading Up 8.1%

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s share price was up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 343,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 168,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 81.92% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

