Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 4,077,927 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 1,242,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

MBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $258.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

