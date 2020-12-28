MVL (MVL) Price Down 14.4% This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. MVL has a market capitalization of $28.00 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MVL has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDCM, UEX and Cashierest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00045571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00308210 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00029152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.53 or 0.02131387 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,630,888,857 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cashierest, Cryptology, IDCM, CoinBene and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

