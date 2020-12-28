Nanobac Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NNBP) and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Head to Head Contrast

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Nanobac Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NNBP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BeiGene alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BeiGene and Nanobac Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene 1 2 5 0 2.50 Nanobac Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

BeiGene presently has a consensus price target of $249.61, indicating a potential downside of 5.35%. Given BeiGene’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BeiGene is more favorable than Nanobac Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

BeiGene has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanobac Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of BeiGene shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of BeiGene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BeiGene and Nanobac Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene $428.21 million 56.00 -$948.63 million ($15.80) -16.69 Nanobac Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nanobac Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeiGene.

Profitability

This table compares BeiGene and Nanobac Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene -569.22% -56.81% -39.93% Nanobac Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BeiGene beats Nanobac Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma. The company's clinical stage drug candidates comprise Zanubrutinib, a BTK inhibitor to treat various lymphomas; Tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody to treat various solid and hematological cancers; Pamiparib, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 to treat various solid tumors; Lifirafenib and BGB-3245 to treat various malignancies, such as melanoma, NSCLC, and endometrial cancer; and Sitravatinib, a multi-kinase inhibitor to treat NSCLC, melanoma, and other solid tumor. In addition, its clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-A333, a PD-L1 inhibitor to treat various solid tumors; BGB-A1217, a TIGIT inhibitor to treat various solid tumors; BGB-11417, a small molecule Bcl-2 inhibitor to treat mature B-cell malignancies; and BGB-A445, an OX40 agonist antibody to treat solid tumors. The company has collaborations with Celgene Corporation; Merck KGaA; Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAtla, LLC; Zymeworks, Inc.; Ambrx, Inc.; Atreca Inc.; IGM Biosciences, Inc.; and Hutchison China MediTech Limited. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Nanobac Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Nanobac Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated discovers and develops products and services to improve human health through the detection and treatment of calcifying nanoparticles (CNPs). It manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits, such as assays, antibodies, and reagents for detecting CNPs. The company's diagnostic assays comprise NANO-CAPTURE and NANO-SERO. Additionally, it conducts research and clinical studies in the development of urological diseases, including chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome, kidney stones, and polycystic kidney diseases, as well as cardiovascular diseases. Nanobac Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated was formerly known as HealthCentrics Inc. and changed its name to Nanobac Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated in December 2002. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.