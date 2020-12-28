National Storage REIT (NSR.AX) (ASX:NSR) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

National Storage REIT (NSR.AX) (ASX:NSR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.60.

About National Storage REIT (NSR.AX)

National Storage is the largest self-storage provider in Australia and New Zealand, with 194 centres providing tailored storage solutions to over 70,000 residential and commercial customers. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

