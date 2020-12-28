Nectar Trading 39.1% Lower Over Last Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 29.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Nectar has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $5.60 and $24.68. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $15.76 million and approximately $312,969.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,701.72 or 0.99713567 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000149 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013093 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $50.98, $10.39, $24.68, $5.60, $13.77, $7.50, $33.94, $20.33, $24.43, $51.55 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.