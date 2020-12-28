Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $0.98. Neovasc shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

NVCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Neovasc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.56.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Neovasc by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

