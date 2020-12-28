Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Shares Gap Down to $114.06

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $114.06, but opened at $108.80. Nestlé shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 3,100 shares trading hands.

NSRGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nestlé Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

