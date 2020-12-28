NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. NetApp posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,017. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $67.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $448,374,000 after buying an additional 291,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,365,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after buying an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after buying an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after buying an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

