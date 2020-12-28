Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $129.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,874 shares of company stock worth $2,750,249. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $73,817,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,837,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,516,000 after buying an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 554,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.67 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

