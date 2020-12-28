Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Tops $1.01

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00049780 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00114900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00499868 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00023568 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010573 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

