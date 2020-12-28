New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Shares Gap Up to $13.42

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $14.99. New Providence Acquisition shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 1,921 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Providence Acquisition by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NPA)

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

