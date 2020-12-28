New Year Bull (NYB) Market Cap Tops $3.42 Million

New Year Bull (CURRENCY:NYB) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One New Year Bull token can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. New Year Bull has a market cap of $3.42 million and $1,526.00 worth of New Year Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, New Year Bull has traded down 79.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00021901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00130435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00629394 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00158879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00320861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016594 BTC.

About New Year Bull

New Year Bull’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. New Year Bull’s official website is www.newyearbull.com. New Year Bull’s official message board is medium.com/@newyearbull.

Buying and Selling New Year Bull

New Year Bull can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New Year Bull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New Year Bull should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New Year Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

