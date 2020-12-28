Newton Coin Project (NCP) Hits Market Capitalization of $28,351.76

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $28,351.76 and approximately $3.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and cfinex. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, BiteBTC, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

