Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

NEXPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Nexi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Nexi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nexi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXPF opened at $19.99 on Friday. Nexi has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

