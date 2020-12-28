NextDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $126,150.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00022950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00132414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00627848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00169185 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00323586 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00059472 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017148 BTC.

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,730,860,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,690,628,834 tokens. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax.

NextDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

