Nexus (NXS) Price Hits $0.23

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $15.77 million and $203,688.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,293,237 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

Nexus Coin Trading

