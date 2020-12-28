NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading Down 5.5%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 1,052,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,610,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

NGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $333.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.89.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 276,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 184,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 245.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 370,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

