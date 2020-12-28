Niobio Cash Trading Up 88.8% This Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $38,505.55 and approximately $4.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 88.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

