North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 83.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 245,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 111,712 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NOA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 36,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,935. The company has a market capitalization of $289.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.45. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
