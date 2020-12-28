Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NPI traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 287,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.70. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$47.62.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.80.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

