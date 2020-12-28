Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE:NPI traded up C$0.37 on Monday, hitting C$44.81. 287,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,586. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. Northland Power Inc. has a 52 week low of C$20.52 and a 52 week high of C$47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.99.

Get Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) alerts:

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho cut Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.80.

About Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.