Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan Purchases 5,000 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.77 per share, with a total value of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.79. 3,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the second quarter worth $293,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Norwood Financial by 37.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Norwood Financial by 31.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

