NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,703 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.5% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Truist downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,124 shares of company stock valued at $33,555,227. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $171.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.15 and a beta of 1.24. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $176.53.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.