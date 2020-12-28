Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NUS stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $356,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,393 shares of company stock worth $2,481,306. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 130,358 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.