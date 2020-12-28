Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $4.80 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $4.80 million and $123,155.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BITBOX, Binance, Upbit and Koinex. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00301631 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.28 or 0.02108291 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,168,924 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Zebpay, Binance, Koinex, CoinBene, WazirX, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Ethfinex, BITBOX, Bitbns and Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

