Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Nucor has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nucor to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of NUE opened at $52.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

