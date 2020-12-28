NuVasive (NUVA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA):

12/18/2020 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2020 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/30/2020 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

10/30/2020 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

Shares of NUVA traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.14. 28,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,138. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Get NuVasive Inc alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in NuVasive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in NuVasive by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.