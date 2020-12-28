Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 138.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,112.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $191.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 14,341.11% and a negative return on equity of 972.39%.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.