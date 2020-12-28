Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

OCUL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $148,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

