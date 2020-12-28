Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 630,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,060 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $31,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

OMC stock opened at $61.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $81.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

