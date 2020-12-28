Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of ONTO opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.