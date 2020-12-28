Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTRK. Benchmark began coverage on Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Ontrak in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ontrak by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak stock opened at $67.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

