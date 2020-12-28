OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of OPRX opened at $31.58 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.14 million, a P/E ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 0.56.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.