Orbitcoin Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $494,326.11 and $787.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,889.52 or 0.99858113 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029316 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.48 or 0.00402872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018730 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.00515553 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00147516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00034446 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.