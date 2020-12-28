Orbs (ORBS) Tops One Day Volume of $9.18 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Orbs token can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $29.86 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00127883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00626220 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00175200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00319633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00056693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

