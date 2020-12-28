OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). OrganiGram posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGI. BidaskClub upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 39,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,479. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $331.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.