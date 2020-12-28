Orion Protocol (ORN) Market Cap Reaches $36.63 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $36.63 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00008261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00023747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00132921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00614081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00161912 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00326308 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017552 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00057159 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,560,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.