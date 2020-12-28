Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Gap Down to $1.55

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.46. Outlook Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $188.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

