PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,827 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,565,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 37.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of PACW opened at $25.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

