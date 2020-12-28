Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 11,820 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $11,046,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,064,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 61,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCC opened at $19.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

