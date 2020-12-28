Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $184,000 in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WETF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $818.30 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.59.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.