Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 12,038 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 97,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Marcus by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,356 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in The Marcus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Marcus by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 262,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 134,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCS opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $386.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.91. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $33.96.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

